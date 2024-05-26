Advertisement
Rutgers Basketball offers fast rising 2025 F Brady Koehler from Indiana

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

As a versatile 6-foot-9 combination forward who can shoot on the move, step out and stick the 3-pointer, and defend the rim, Class of 2025 Indy Heat prospect Brady Koehler is starting to blossom.

At the opportune time.

Koehler prospered on a significant stage flooded with Division-I coaches, the EYBL circuit.

In recent days, the Cathedral High School (Indianapolis) rising senior has drawn offers from Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and DePaul.

