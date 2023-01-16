For the first time this season, the Scarlet Knights are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for men's basketball. This is the first time that Rutgers has been ranked in the polls since they were ranked No. 25 overall in the February 2021 of the 2020-21 season.

Sitting at 13-5 (5-2) on the season, the Rutgers basketball has taken down several top teams such as formerly No. 1 ranked Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern and most recently Ohio State.

Along with Rutgers, the poll also features only one other fellow Big Ten school in Purdue, who currently sits at No. 3 overall in the country. Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa all received votes.

Along with being ranked in the AP poll, the Scarlet Knights have also received some praises in the other rankings systems. Rutgers is currently ranked No. 16 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, No. 14 in the KenPom rankings and No. 10 per Bart Torvik.

This week the Scarlet Knights will head out the Midwest to take on Michigan State in another tough Big Ten Conference matchup. Tip-off is set for 6:30pm on Thursday afternoon.