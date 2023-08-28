Just a few weeks after making the initial offer, Rutgers Basketball has added to its prized 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Michigan Collegiate forward Dylan Grant . The 6-foot-7 forward is a burst-filled, at the rim finisher who has adapted to a steadily evolving perimeter skill set this past season.

Conventional wisdom indicated that Grant could be one of the final pieces to a thorough and radiant 2024 recruiting class and it has now come into fruition. The Scarlet Knights 2024 class is underscored by a versatile, uber-talented forward in McEachern High School's Ace Bailey.

A 6-foot-9 jack of all trades caliber weapon, Bailey is a fluid rim runner who impacts the game in a variety of ways. Dylan Harper, the dazzling 6-foot-5 Class of 2024 left handed point guard, is considered a Rutgers lean by all accounts and measures.

Grant's knack for putting pressure on the rim and drawing trips to the free throw line have enabled him to materialize as the focal point at Michigan Collegiate. He had several games of 10 or more made free throws this past season, as he savors the contact at the rim. He's become more multi-dimensional by leaning on a fluid mid range game and a still developing 3-point shot.

Defensively, Grant has a knack for instigating turnovers, getting deflections, and converting steals into transition leak-out baskets. He also brings a multi-positional defensive approach. Defense is the aspect of the game most aggressively emphasized at MIchigan Collegiate, where head coach James Scott vows to routinely hold opponents under their scoring average.

Given the effectiveness of Grant's downhill game, he has the opportunity to be a run-sparker with a flair for the loud impact play. WIth his thunderous above rim finishing, Grant differentiates himself at the high school level, turning in those deafening dunks which tend to have a lasting mark on spurts of a game.

While he may not have the national or even high profile recruit of a guy of Bailey or Harper's magnitude, the infectious energy Grant plays with is a promising component of his hardwood trade.

Grant chose the Scarlet Knights over a handful of suitors -- Cincinnati, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, and Loyola-Chicago -- to name a few.