The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing is a Waconia, Minnesota native that played at Waconia High School before committing a DII school in Black Hills State University and then transferred to the University of San Diego.

Rutgers Basketball adds their fourth offseason transfer as former San Diego wing PJ Hayes has made the decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights following a visit to campus.

During his three seasons with Black Hills State, Hayes averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from three. On top of that, he also helped lead the program to back to back Final Four appearances in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Now this past season, Hayes made the move to the DI level with San Diego and started all 32 games for the Toreros. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field, 39.7% from beyond the arc, and 79.1% from the free throw line.

Hayes has one year remaining and will use that final season of eligibility to play for the Scarlet Knights.