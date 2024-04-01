The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is a Detroit, Michigan native that played for Cass Tech High School before enrolling at Duquesne as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Acuff would go on to play two seasons there before transferring to EMU prior to the 2022-23 season.

The transfer portal hasn't been very kind to Rutgers Basketball this offseason so far as they've seen six different players enter, but today the tides have changed in favor of the Scarlet Knights as they've landed former Eastern Michigan guard Tyson Acuff per his representation group Prestige Management Group.

During his two seasons with the Eagles, Acuff appeared in 57 games (57 starts) while averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 rebound, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 31.7% from three and 80.8 from the free throw line.

This past season as a fourth year junior, Acuff had his best year yet offensively as he led the MAC in scoring averaging 21.7 points per game and earned All-MAC third team this past season.

Now how did Acuff end up at Rutgers? As most of you on TKR already know assistant coach Marlon "Smoke" Williamson has some deep ties to the state of Michigan from his time as the President of Youth Operations for The Family AAU program which is Detroit based and he spent multiple years as an assistant coach at Central Michigan.

Since arriving on the banks, coach Williamson has been a true shark on the recruiting trail, helping the Scarlet Knights not only land Tyson Acuff, but also played a big role in landing transfer Jeremiah Williams and 2024 signee Dylan Grant. Plus he's also played a big role in them being involved with several other notable recruits such as Darius Acuff (No. 9 overall in '25) who is cousins with Tyson, Trey McKenney (No. 11 in '25) and Dorian Jones (No. 53 in '25), who will visit campus for an official visit in a few weeks.

Going back to Tyson Acuff, he will have one year remaining to play on the banks.