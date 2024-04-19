The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2027-28 season.

According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Knight signed a multi-year contract extension with Rutgers earlier today.

The contract extension takes him all the way through the 2027-28 season and he will be making the following in each of those years.

2024-2025: $700,000

2025-2026: $725,000

2026-2027: $750,000

2027-2028: $775,000.

It also states that if Knight will receive a "retention bonus" of $100,000 every year that he remains on staff past September 15th for the remainder of his contract.

Also it should be noted that if he gets another DI Head Coach job or a coaching position in the NBA, then the school will "waive the liquidated damages payment".