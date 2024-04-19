Rutgers Basketball inks Brandin Knight to a new contract extension
The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2027-28 season.
According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Knight signed a multi-year contract extension with Rutgers earlier today.
The contract extension takes him all the way through the 2027-28 season and he will be making the following in each of those years.
2024-2025: $700,000
2025-2026: $725,000
2026-2027: $750,000
2027-2028: $775,000.
It also states that if Knight will receive a "retention bonus" of $100,000 every year that he remains on staff past September 15th for the remainder of his contract.
Also it should be noted that if he gets another DI Head Coach job or a coaching position in the NBA, then the school will "waive the liquidated damages payment".
There are also a couple of incentive based clauses in the contract:
- Conference regular season title (or share of title) $20,000
- NCAA Tournament first round appearance $15,000
- NCAA Tournament second round appearance $15,000
- NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance $15,000
- NCAA Elite Eight appearance $15,000
