Another ugly one for Rutgers Basketball as No. 2 ranked Purdue went on to dominate the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 96-68 inside of Mackey Arena on Thursday night.

It was a competitive game for the first 10 minutes of basketball, as Rutgers was only down by six points, but then things opened up for Purdue and they went on run after run, scoring a whopping 52 point on 63% from the field through the first half while Rutgers couldn't get anything going.

The second half was a lot of the same, as the Boilermakers opened things up on a 8-1 run, and only allowed Rutgers to score just 12 points over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Boilermakers hot shooting continued as they went on to shoot over 53% from the field yet again, while cruising to a nearly 30 point victory behind Zach Edey's game high 25 points.

Overall yet another ugly game for Rutgers and with only five games left, time is running out if the Scarlet Knights as they might have to begin thinking for the future and getting the young guys some more minutes sooner rather than later.