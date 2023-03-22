News More News
Rutgers Basketball G Jalen Miller enters transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite
Rutgers Basketball guard Jalen Miller as decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with two years of eligibility remaining.

Miller is a former three-star recruit out of Bishop Walsh High School up in Cumberland, Maryland where he chose the Scarlet Knights over 16 other offers from schools like Akron, Colgate, Iona, James Madison, UNC-Greensboro, Oral Roberts, Rhode Island and several others.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound point guard only spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 47 total games which includes 24 this past season. He has career averages of 0.7 points per game, 0.4 assists per game and 0.6 rebounds per game.

The Maryland native is the first player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season and will have two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining to play elsewhere.

{{ article.author_name }}