On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball's starting guard Derek Simpson has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Simpson originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Lenape High School and chose Rutgers in the end over 11 other offers from programs such as Arizona State, Bowling Green, Delaware, Old Dominion, Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure and several others

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Simpson appeared in 65 total games (31 starts), where he averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game.

The news of Simpson's departure shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as we've hinted several times on The Round Table Message Board that he would likely make this move following the season.

Stay tuned for more on Simpson and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!