The 2023-24 Rutgers Basketball season has come to an end today, as the Scarlet Knights were dominated on Wednesday night by Maryland in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament as they went on to lose 65-51.

It seems to be another lather, rinse and repeat type of day for the Scarlet Knights offense, as the shooting woes continued yet again today. Rutgers didn't score their first bucket until the 17:00 minute mark and to make matters worse, they didn't eclipse double digits until the 7:35 mark and as if that wasn't bad, they scored just 22 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

Now things can't get worse right? Wrong, as they didn't get much better in second half either, as they actually shot worse in the second half (31.0%) compared to the first half (31.3%). The lone two bright spots on offense would have to be freshman Gavin Griffiths led the team with 16 points, while Aundre Hyatt finishing with 13 points of his own.

On the flip side, the defense was almost as bad, they allowed Maryland score in transition, in the paint, off turnovers, etc. It didn't matter how the Terps got the ball down the score, they found ways to put the ball through the hoops, especially from deep where they scored 21 of their 65 total points on the night.

It was yet another ugly game for the Scarlet Knights and just an ugly ending to the year, as they end this season on a four game losing streak. Luckily there is some good news on the way for the program. The Scarlet Knights will add not one, but two five-star recruits to the roster this offseason as the program will be setup to make some serious noise this time next year.