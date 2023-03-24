Rutgers Basketball forward Oskar Palmquist as decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with one year of eligibility remaining.

Palmquist is a former three-star recruit out of Sweden, but played his high school ball Central Pointe Christian Prep School down in Kissimmee, Florida where he chose the Scarlet Knights over one other offers from Western Kentucky.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward spent four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 48 total games which includes 21 this past season. He has career averages of 1.7 points per game, 0.9 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game.

The Sweden native is the second player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season and will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.