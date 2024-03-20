Rutgers Basketball's starting forward Mawot Mag will enter the transfer portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per source.

Mag originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2020 recruiting class from Prolific Prep (CA) over offers from Cal State Fullerton and DePaul.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Mag appeared in 80 total games (41 starts), managing 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game.

This past season as a fourth year junior, Mag was in and out of the lineup due to injury, but in the 17 games that he did play, he averaged 9.1ppg, 3.8rpg, 1.2apg and 1.2spg while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The news of Mag's departure shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as we've hinted several times on The Round Table Message Board that he would likely make this move following the season.

