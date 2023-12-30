Rutgers Basketball ends OOC play with their eighth victory of the season as they defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks today by a score of 59-58 inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.

It was a pretty ugly start to the day for the Scarlet Knights as they couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, shooting just 31.4% from the field, 20.0% from three and a brutal 55.6% from the free throw line. Luckily for them, the Skyhawks couldn't do much of anything either, as there numbers were just as bad through the first 20 minutes of play as Rutgers ended the half up 35-29.

Now you think things couldn't get any worse right? Wrong. The Scarlet Knights were ice cold in the second half only scoring 24 points in the final 20 minutes of play. Luckily for them though, guard Derek Simpson was able to hit a clutch three pointer with just 12.7 seconds left on the clock to give Rutgers the 59-58 lead and ultimately the victory.

Overall another ugly game for the Scarlet Knights, who are going to have to turn it on a bit if they want to win some Big Ten Conference games this season as they have a tough one coming up in Ohio State.