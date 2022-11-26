Rutgers Basketball made it two wins in a row following its 83-49 victory over Central Connecticut State at Jersey Mike's Arena.

This game saw the season debut of Caleb McConnell and his presence was immediately felt by the Scarlet Knights (5-1) as they finished the first half shooting 62 percent from the field and 50 percent from three to go into halftime up 44-24. Rutgers also forced 12 turnovers in the opening half and held the Blue Devils (0-7) without a field goal in the final 4:15.

As a team, Rutgers finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field and 8-18 from the three-point line. The Scarlet Knights were also led by Cam Spencer who had 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

In addition, Jalen Miller recorded a career-high six points on 2-3 shooting while Derek Simpson offered 14 points on 5-6 shooting and nailed both of his three-point attempts. Mawot Mag also contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights showed a strong defensive effort as they held Central Connecticut State to 32 percent shooting from the field and 3-27 from three. Rutgers also went more than 10 minutes before allowing a Blue Devil field goal in the second half.

Cam Spencer led the way offensively in the first half with 18 points and shot 6-7 from the field and 4-5 from the field.

McConnell logged 25 minutes for the Scarlet Knights and finished the game with four points on 2-5 shooting.



