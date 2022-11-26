News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-26 15:55:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Basketball defeats Central Connecticut State 83-49

Craig Epstein • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@CraigEpstein18

Rutgers Basketball made it two wins in a row following its 83-49 victory over Central Connecticut State at Jersey Mike's Arena.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

This game saw the season debut of Caleb McConnell and his presence was immediately felt by the Scarlet Knights (5-1) as they finished the first half shooting 62 percent from the field and 50 percent from three to go into halftime up 44-24. Rutgers also forced 12 turnovers in the opening half and held the Blue Devils (0-7) without a field goal in the final 4:15.

As a team, Rutgers finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field and 8-18 from the three-point line. The Scarlet Knights were also led by Cam Spencer who had 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

In addition, Jalen Miller recorded a career-high six points on 2-3 shooting while Derek Simpson offered 14 points on 5-6 shooting and nailed both of his three-point attempts. Mawot Mag also contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights showed a strong defensive effort as they held Central Connecticut State to 32 percent shooting from the field and 3-27 from three. Rutgers also went more than 10 minutes before allowing a Blue Devil field goal in the second half.

Cam Spencer led the way offensively in the first half with 18 points and shot 6-7 from the field and 4-5 from the field.

McConnell logged 25 minutes for the Scarlet Knights and finished the game with four points on 2-5 shooting.


RHoops Play of the Day: Caleb McConnell offers his first points back since returning from a knee injury.

Rutgers will return to action on Wednesday when it travels to the Watsco Center to face Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7:15 p.m. (ET).

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}