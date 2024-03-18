Advertisement
Rutgers Basketball C Antwone Woolfolk to enter Transfer Portal

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball's backup big man Antwone Woolfolk will enter the transfer portal with the intent to finish his college career elsewhere per source.

Woolfolk originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Brush High School (OH) and chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Cal State Bakersfield and Cleveland State for basketball. Woolfolk also doubled as a football recruit, where he earned offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati and Marshall.

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Woolfolk appeared in 59 total games (6 starts), while averaging 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Stay tuned for more on Woolfolk and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!

