The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were unable to get the series win as they dropped the series finale to Maryland 9-5. Rutgers pitching staff struggled early in the game but it was too late as the Terrapins had scored enough runs to get the win. Rutgers starting pitcher Jayson Hoopes had another rough outing for the Scarlet Knights. Hoopes was not able to record an out in his second start of the season as he allowed two hits, three runs and three walks.

Left-handed pitcher Jared Bellissimo also struggled as he threw 1.1 innings allowing three hits, three runs, no walks and a strikeout. Southpaw Justin Sinibaldi started his outing really strong but gave up back-to-back home runs in the sixth before being pulled. Sinibaldi threw 3.2 innings allowing four hits, three runs, no walks and five strikeouts. Tevin Murray and Eric Reardon pitched the final three innings and were able to keep Maryland off the scoreboard. Murray threw 1.1 innings allowing two hits and two walks while Reardon recorded the final five outs which didn’t allow a base runner while picking up two strikeouts. The Scarlet Knight offense had a solid day at the plate but they were not able to keep up with the Terrapins offense. Rutgers score five runs on eight hits but committed three errors in the loss. First baseman Jordan Sweeney had a good day at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with solo home run and RBI double. Chris Brito added another home run to his total as he hit four home runs this weekend. Brito also leads the team with six home runs during the season.