Today the Scarlet Knights welcomed the Lafayette Leopards to Piscataway for a midday game. Just a couple days after winning a weekend series vs. LaSalle, the Knights snagged another win today as they took down the Leopards, 4-2.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Summary
|
SS
|
Dan Digeorgio
|
0-for-4
|
Strikeout
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, strikeout, stolen base
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, stolen base
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
1-for-4
|
Triple, fielders choice, RBI
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
1-for-3
|
Triple, two RBIs
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
0-for-2
|
|
PH Milo Freeman
|
0-for-1
|
3B
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
0-for-3
|
Strikeout
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
0-for-2
|
Walk
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
0-for-3
|
Strikeout
Overall the pitching staff looked pretty solid today. It all started with a strong performance from senior RHP Karl Blum, who gave up zero runs and only allowing two hits over four innings of work. After that the bullpen took over and held it down only giving up two runs and two hits over the next five innings.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
Karl Blum
|
4IP, two hits, one walk, four strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tommy Genuario
|
2IP, one hit, two strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Collin Kiernan
|
.1IP, one hit, two earned runs, two walks, one strikeout
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Serafino Brito
|
1.2IP, two strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Ryan Wares
|
(S, 1) one walk