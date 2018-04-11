Ticker
Rutgers Baseball takes down Lafayette, 4-2

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Today the Scarlet Knights welcomed the Lafayette Leopards to Piscataway for a midday game. Just a couple days after winning a weekend series vs. LaSalle, the Knights snagged another win today as they took down the Leopards, 4-2.

"We are doing all the little things right. It was a tight ball game today, we gave up those two runs late in the game. Serafino was able to come out of the pen and do a nice job & Ware finished it up. It’s good to have that type of competition in a midweek game so when we go on the weekend it continues over hopefully."
— Head Coach Joe Litterio
Table Name
Position Player At Bats/Hits Summary

SS

Dan Digeorgio

0-for-4

Strikeout

LF

Mike Nyisztor

2-for-4

Two singles, strikeout, stolen base

C

Nick Matera

2-for-4

Two singles, stolen base

1B

Chris Folinusz

1-for-4

Triple, fielders choice, RBI

CF

Jawuan Harris

1-for-3

Triple, two RBIs

DH

Kyle Walker

0-for-2


PH Milo Freeman

0-for-1

3B

Carmen Sclafani

0-for-3

Strikeout

2B

Kevin Welsh

0-for-2

Walk

RF

Luke Bowerbank

0-for-3

Strikeout
Starters are listed in bold.

Overall the pitching staff looked pretty solid today. It all started with a strong performance from senior RHP Karl Blum, who gave up zero runs and only allowing two hits over four innings of work. After that the bullpen took over and held it down only giving up two runs and two hits over the next five innings.

Table Name
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

Karl Blum

4IP, two hits, one walk, four strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Tommy Genuario

2IP, one hit, two strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Collin Kiernan

.1IP, one hit, two earned runs, two walks, one strikeout

Relief Pitcher

Serafino Brito

1.2IP, two strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Ryan Wares

(S, 1) one walk
