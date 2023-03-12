Rutgers Baseball completed their first sweep of the 2023 season as they defeated Georgia Southern twice on Saturday with a final score of 19-6 in game one and a combined no-hitter in game two, which was the program's first time since 2003.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights cruised past the Georgia Southern Eagles in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Scarlet Knights’ offense went off scoring nineteen runs on nineteen hits.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola earned the first win of his collegiate career. Coppola pitched five innings allowing four hits, one run, no walks, and five strikeouts. Relief pitcher Sam Portnoy also threw well out of the bullpen. Portnoy threw 2.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Sophomore shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer was one of the leading hitters in the first game. Kuroda-Grauer went 4-5 with a grand slam and four runs scored. His middle infield partner, Cameron Love, also played well. Love went 3-6 with two RBIs.

Catcher Andy Axelson continues to impress at the plate. Axelson went 3-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Left fielder Evan Sleight went 2-4 with a solo home run and first baseman Jordan Sweeney went 2-3 with a home run and two walks.