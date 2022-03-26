Rutgers Baseball splits Friday doubleheader versus Penn State

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights split with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Friday doubleheader. Rutgers won the first game of the doubleheader 6-4 but dropped the second game to the Nittany Lions 8-6. ​The Rutgers produced both games as they scored six runs in both games but the pitching staff as their struggles. The Scarlet Knights had a bullpen game in the second game of the doubleheader in which they used a bunch of their bullpen arms.

GAME ONE

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened Big Ten play with a tight win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights. Kollar threw 5.1 innings allowing five hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts. ​Maryland transfer Sam Bello came in relief for Kollar and pitched extremely well for Rutgers. Bello pitched two innings allowing one hit, no runs and one walk. Left-handed closer Dale Stanavich shut the door and earned his fifth save of the season. Stanavich threw 1.2 innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts. ​At the plate, the Rutgers offense had a productive first game as they scores six runs on ten hits. Catcher Nick Cimillo hit very well in the first game as he went 2-3 with a RBI and run scored. ​Outfielder Richie Schiekofer also hit very well as he went 2-4 with two base knocks and scored a run. Evan Sleight went 1-5 with his third home run of the season and Tony Santa Maria went 1-3 with a two-run double and walk.

GAME TWO

In the second game of the doubleheader, Rutgers picked up their first loss of the season in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights struggled pitching allowing eight runs on eleven hits and two home runs by Jay Harry. ​Right-handed pitcher Ben Gorski got the start and threw 2.1 innings allowing three hits, three runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Former Virginia transfer Jayson Hoopes picked up his first loss of the season. ​Hoopes pitched one inning allowing two hits, two runs and two walks. Right-handed pitcher Nate McLain did throw well in his one inning of work as he allowed one hit but didn’t allow a run. ​The Rutgers offense repeated their performance from last game as they scored six runs on the hits like they did in the first game. Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria did have a good day at the plate as he went 2-3 with a double and walk. ​Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko is starting to heat up after going 2-3 with two base on balls. Fifth-year senior shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also went 2-5 in the loss as he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

WHAT'S NEXT?