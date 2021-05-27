​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights stay home for a three-game weekend series versus the Illinois Fighting Illini. This series will also be the final series for the 2021 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

​Rutgers will host Illinois who has been pretty solid for most of the season. Illinois come to town with a 21-20 record and are also 10-5 on the road. The Fighting Illini are coming off a series win in which they took two out of three versus the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend.

​On the other hand, Rutgers continues to struggle as drop two out of three versus the Michigan State Spartans which is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Rutgers has a 19-22 record on the season and will need to sweep Illinois to finish their season with a .500 record.

