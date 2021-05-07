The Rutgers Scarlet Knights back for home for a four-game weekend series between two different teams. The first opponent Rutgers will play against this weekend is the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Scarlet Knights will play the Hoosiers twice on Friday and Saturday but this isn’t their first matchups this season. Rutgers played against Indiana in the first weekend of the season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rutgers won the first game of the two-game series versus Indiana in March but the Hoosiers were able to win the second game and avoid the sweep. Both games were close games and should be close matchups this weekend.