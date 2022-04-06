Rutgers Baseball scores eight unanswered to defeat Monmouth 9-4

However, it didn’t take Rutgers long to claw back as they were able to cut their deficit to one with a two-run sixth inning to bring the score to 4-3. Heading into the bottom of the eight, the Rutgers offense blew up as they scored six runs giving them a comfortable lead and ended up securing the mid-week win.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a little scare in their midweek matchup versus the Monmouth Hawks as the Scarlet Knights found themselves down 4-1 after the Hawks scored four runs in the top of the sixth.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller got the start for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Muller pitched well as he threw four innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

Nate McLain came in relief for Muller and got into some trouble. In his one inning of work, McLain allowed two hits, three runs (two earned), no walks and one strikeout. Jayson Hoopes did allow another run to score but it was an unanswered run.

Right-handed pitcher Sam Portnoy got his first career win as he threw one inning allowing two fly outs and a groundout. Dale Stanavich came in the ninth to shut the door as he retired the side including two strikeouts.

On offense, the Scarlet Knights’s bats were quite early in the game but exploded late in the game. Rutgers had their fourth straight ten hit game in which they scored nine runs versus Monmouth.

Designated hitter Nick Cimillo continues to tear it up at the plate as he went 2-4 with one walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Infielder Tony Santa Maria also had a big game as he went 2-4 with two runs batted in.

Chris Brito continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 1-1 with base knock, two walks and a sacrifice fly. Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer continues to impress as he went 1-3 with RBI single and a SAC fly that helped Rutgers come back from their 4-1 deficit.