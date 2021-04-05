SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Right-handed pitcher Brent Teller was the starting pitcher for the Scarlet Knights and he had another rough outing. Teller was only able to throw three innings allowing four hits, three runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a huge comeback win on Easter Sunday over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers was down the entire game until they came up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. They were able to score six runs including a grand slam which helped them avoid getting swept by Penn State.

Teller was quickly pulled for left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich. The former Marshall transfer threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, one unearned, one walk and one strikeout. Another came in for Stanavich as Eric Reardon also pitched 1.1 innings allowing one hit, no runs and one walk.

Right-hander Kyle Muller was able to keep Penn State from adding to their lead in 1.2 innings of work but Muller didn’t get the win. Rutgers closer Brian Fitzpatrick got the win and it was his first of the season. Fitzpatrick recorded the final four outs which included two strikeout.

The Rutgers offense had a slow start in their series finale but the bats woke up in the bottom of the eighth. Richie Schiekofer was able to lead the inning off with a single up the middle. Josh Rodriguez drew a walk and Mike Nyisztor singled to load the bases with one out.

Grant Shulman and Chris Brito would draw two RBI walks to cut Penn State’s lead in half. First baseman Jordan Sweeney stepped up to the plate and really came through for Rutgers. Sweeney blasted a no-doubt grand slam to right center to give the Scarlet Knights a 6-4 lead.

Sweeney was already having a big day at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double to go along with his grand slam. Designated hitter Mike Nyisztor also had three hits and he went 3-4 with three singles. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko went 1-3 with a hit by pitch and Richie Schiekofer went 1-4 with the leadoff single that got the eighth inning started.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a couple of days to enjoy this comeback win but will be on the road for their next three-game weekend series. Rutgers travels to Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern University. The Northwestern Wildcats is currently 9-6 with wins against Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois and Penn State. The first game of the Rutgers-Northwestern series will be on Friday, April 9 th at 4pm EST.