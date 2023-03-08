Junior left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He pitched five innings allowing three hits, no runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Rutgers Baseball's offense had a breakout performance in their second midweek game of the season as the Scarlet Knights routed the Wagner Seahawks on the road in an 18-3 thumping.

Freshman right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Goldan made his second appearance on the year. He battled but was solid in his short outing. He threw two innings allowing two hits, two runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Rowe came in relief for Goldan and recorded the final six outs of the ballgame. Rowe ended up throwing two innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout.

At the plate, Rutgers had an excellent performance offensively as they scored 18 runs on 17 hits. Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko had a fantastic day as he went 3-4 with a leadoff home run and two walks.

Freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen continues to rake at the plate as he went 3-6 with a double and two RBIs. Catcher Andy Axelson came in the middle of the game for Hugh Pinkney and went 2-2 including his first home run of his collegiate career.

Second baseman Cameron Love continues to impress at the dish as he went 2-6 with two runs scored. Sophomore shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer also went 1-3 with three RBIs and two walks.