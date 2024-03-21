Rutgers Baseball continued to roll on Wednesday as they knocked off Lafayette by a wide margin, run-ruling the Leopards 18-6 in their second midweek game. This was also the first game the Scarlet Knights has won by a mercy rule in the 2024 season.

Senior right-handed pitcher Ben Gorski got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights, throwing 3.0 innings while allowing four hits, one run, no walks, and three strikeouts.

Relief pitchers Sam Portnoy and Gavin Stellpflug came in for relief but didn't have a ton of success and then right-hander Ethan Bowen recorded the final four outs. He allowed two hits, but didn’t allow any free passes or runs.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights continue to rip the ball and put up crooked numbers on the scoreboard, scoring 18 runs on 14 hits. Outfielder Trevor Cohen continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and runs scored.

Third baseman Tony Santa Maria went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and three RBIs. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-for-3 with a double and walk. Cameron Love went 1-for-2 with a double and Hugh Pinkney went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.