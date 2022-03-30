Rutgers Baseball returns home to earn 11-1 win over NJIT

Rutgers Baseball returned home to Bainton Field for only the second time this season as they played host to the NJIT Highlanders and cruised past them in an 11-1 midweek victory. The Scarlet Knights had a big game offensively and also had a bullpen game that allowed some of Rutgers bullpen arms to get some innings.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start in the win over NJIT. Sinibaldi threw very well in his short outing. Sinibaldi pitched two innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller came in relief for Sinibaldi is picked up his second win of the season. Muller pitched three very good innings allowing two hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Ben Gorski had a short outing in which he only threw one inning allowing two walks but got three fly outs and kept the Highlanders from scoring. Former Virginia transfer Jayson Hoopes did allow the only run of the game as he struggled to find the strike zone. Nate McLain also pitched 2.1 innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts.

On offense, Rutgers had a quality day at the plate as they scored eleven runs on ten hits and two home runs. Redshirt-junior corner infielder Chris Brito had one of his best games this season as he went 2-3 with a solo home run to left center. It was Brito’s third home run of the season.

Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria also homered in the midweek week as he went 2-4 at the dish with a solo home run to left center. It was Santa Maria’s fifth home run of the season which is tied for the most on the team with catcher Nick Cimillo, who also went 2-4 with a double in Tuesday’s win.

Sophomore outfielder and leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-5 with a double and RBI. Andy Axelson went 1-3 with an RBI double and Mike Nyisztor came off the bench and went 1-1 with a walk in his two plate appearances.