Rutgers Baseball promoted Mike Garza to the role of hitting coach for the 2024 season on Friday. As hitting coach, Garza will be in charge of the Scarlet Knights hitting, their infield defense and he will become a key recruiter for the team.

Before his promotion, Garza spent two years as a volunteer assistant for Rutgers. Garza will replace Kyle Pettoruto, who served as the Knights' hitting coach for the last four years and took a job as an assistant coach with the Cincinnati baseball team over the offseason. Prior to joining Rutgers, Garza spent three seasons as the coordinator of video and scouting for Virginia’s baseball program.

The Knights have had sustained success ever since Garza joined the program. In 2022, Rutgers won 44 games and made the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. In 2023, the Knights could not repeat their success in 2022 but still won 33 games.

Under the guidance of Garza, Rutgers has had strong defenses in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, the Knights led the Big Ten conference with a .980 fielding percentage and in the 2023 season they were fourth in the Big Ten with a .976 fielding percentage.

Garza will have the tough task of rebuilding the batting lineup after Rutgers lost its three best batters over the offseason. The Knights will have to replace Ryan Lasko, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the MLB Draft, Evan Sleight, who transferred to Alabama and Chris Brito, who joined the Staten Island FerryHawks. Without Rutgers’ star batters and veterans, Garza will have to build up the youth for the Knights to succeed in the 2024 season.

“Mike will enter his third year in our program and will take over the primary hitting responsibilities with our team," said head coach Steve Owens. "As he did with our infield, Mike will establish strong relationships with our hitters and develop specific plans to help them perform consistently. He is excited to get to work on evaluating our strengths and building our 2024 offense around them.”