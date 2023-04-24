Rutgers Baseball completed their first sweep in Big Ten play this season as they swept Northwestern on Sunday afternoon with a comfortable 5-1 victory.

Junior RHP Drew Conover got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights in their series finale, pitching seven innings while allowing four hits, one run, three walks, and nine strikeouts.

LHP Joe Mazza came in relief for Conover and threw well in his short outing, going one inning while allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Then closer Ben Gorski came in the ninth and secured the series sweep, throwing one perfect inning with one strikeout.

The offense had a solid performance at the plate as they scored five runs on six hits including a home run. Star outfielder Ryan Lasko had a really good game, going 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run.

Freshman Hugh Pinkney continued to heat up as he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. First baseman Jordan Sweeney went 1-for 3 with a walk and shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single.