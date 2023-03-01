Rutgers Baseball returned home for the first time this season and defeated St. Joe’s University 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights offense got going early in the game before it faltered late, luckily they were still able to secure the win.

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Garrett French got the starting nod for the Scarlet Knights and struggled in his short outing as he threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, two runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.

The program then turned to left-hander Joe Mazza and did well, pitching 1.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout against the Hawks.

Next up was sophomore right-hander Wyatt Parliament who came in the fourth inning and battled throughout the game as he kept the Hawks off the scoreboard. He went 3.0 innings only allowing one hit, no runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Finally junior Ben Gorski came in the seventh inning and recorded his first save of the season, going three innings strong. He allowed one hit, one run, no walks, and two strikeouts.

At the plate, the struggles continued for the Scarlet Knights, but lucky for them they did just enough to win their home opener as true freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen stayed hot at the plate, going 2-of-4 with two runs batted in.

Rutgers also got solid offense out of left-handed hitting outfielder Evan Sleight, who went 2-of-4 at the dish with a run scored.

Freshman catcher Hugh Pinkney had a productive game also went 1-of-3 with a double and walk, while first baseman Jordan Sweeney went 1-of-3 with a walk and second baseman Cameron Love went 1-of-5 with an RBI single.