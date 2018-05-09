The Rutgers baseball team is entering the home stretch of the 2018 season as just two more weekend series against fellow Big Ten Conference foes remain.

Rutgers has a chance to make its first ever appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, but it’ll need to take care business over the next two weeks and get some appreciated help as well. Eight teams are seeded in order of conference record make the bracket. Currently, the Scarlet Knights sit in ninth place with a 7-11 record against Big Ten competition (24-20 overall).

Starting on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., head coach Joe Litterio’s squad will meet Maryland, which is in 12th place (6-11), in a pivotal three-game series. The Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins will also meet at 2:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If one team can either sweep or win two of the three games, it could go a long way in making the postseason.

Rutgers is coming off losing two of three to Michigan, which is tied for first in the conference and is ranked No. 13 in the country. Maryland dropped two of three against Nebraska as well, which jumped the Terps and now own a 6-10 Big Ten record.

Speaking of Nebraska, the Cornhuskers are home against Indiana this weekend, which is in seventh place at 9-8. It’ll be interesting to see how that series shakes out. Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak after taking the final two games against Maryland while Indiana was just swept by No. 23 Minnesota, which is matched at the top with Michigan.

Rutgers faces Minnesota at Bainton Field in Piscataway to round of the season from May 17-19.

Iowa sits in sixth place a half game above Indiana at 9-7. Iowa has the easiest schedule down the stretch and faces the bottom two teams in the conference over the final two weekends, Northwest and Illinois.

Michigan State currently holds the eighth and final spot of the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans have seven conference games left and they have a home game against Michigan today before traveling to Minnesota for the weekend. Michigan State will also take on Ohio State at home to end the regular season.

Michigan State -- by far -- have the hardest remaining schedule in terms of win percentage out of any team in the running for the last couple spots of the conference tournament.

This season, Rutgers went 0-1 against Indiana, 2-1 against Michigan State, and 2-1 against Nebraska.

The road to Omaha, Neb. is on for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights must take care of business against the Terrapins this weekend.