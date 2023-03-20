Junior right-handed pitcher Jake Marshall got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Marshall had another excellent performance on the mound. The former Division II transfer pitched five innings allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Rutgers Baseball got back in the win column Sunday afternoon as they secured the series win over Mercer, defeating the Bears by a score of 3-2 in a pitchers duel.

Right-handed relief pitcher Sam Bello came in relief for Marshall. Bello continues to impress as he threw very well in his multiple-inning relief appearance. Bello threw three hits, one hit, no runs, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Rutgers closer Ben Gorski came in the ninth to shut the door for the Scarlet Knights. Gorski had some traffic on the base paths but was able to secure the series win and earned his third save of the season. Gorski threw one inning allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t have an excellent day at the plate but did enough to get the win. Third baseman Chris Brito went 1-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. Brito leads the Scarlet Knights in home runs with four.

The Scarlet Knights added two more runs in the top of the fourth. Trevor Cohen and Josh Kuroda-Grauer led off the inning with two hits. Jordan Sweeney hit a SAC fly to right field to drive in Cohen. Evan Sleight laced an RBI single to CF scoring Kuroda-Grauer.