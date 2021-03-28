TheKnightReport - Rutgers Baseball earns series win over Purdue in 15-4 in blowout win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights get their second straight series after blowing out the Purdue Boilermakers 15-4 in the series finale. Rutgers was able to rebound nicely after their really bad loss in yesterday’s game. The Scarlet Knights continued to have great starting pitching from their Sunday arm. Right-hander Brent Teller had his best outing as a Scarlet Knight. Teller pitched seven innings allowing six hits, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

JUCO transfer Nate McLain came in the bottom of the eighth to replace Teller. McLain struggled but did enough as he threw two innings allowing three hits, two runs (none earned), no walks and three strikeouts. The Rutgers offense had a monster game as they scored fifteen runs on sixteen hits. Third baseman Chris Brito continues to hit bombs as he went 3-5 with a grand slam to right field. Outfielder Evan Sleight went 3-5 with a solo home run and hit by pitch. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko capped off his hot weekend with a 3-6 game that included three doubles and three RBIs. First baseman Jordan Sweeney went 2-6 with two doubles and two RBIs. Shortstop Cameron Love had a good game as he went 2-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Leadoff hitter Josh Rodriguez went 1-3 with two walks and Grant Shulman went 1-5 with two-run double.