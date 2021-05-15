Rutgers Baseball drops sixth straight versus Penn State

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue their struggles after their sixth straight loss. The Scarlet Knights lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 4-3 in which Rutgers had comeback after being down 3-0. The Rutgers pitching staff gave the Scarlet Knights a chance of winning but their offense continues to struggle.

Rutgers had left-handed graduate transfer Ben Wereski on the mound in the second game of their series versus Penn State. Wereski had a rough first inning but still ended up having a pretty solid outing. Wereski pitched 6.2 innings allowing six hits, three runs, no walks and four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Kyle Muller was able to record the final out in the seventh inning on a strikeout.

Muller was replaced by right-hander Nate McLain but let the Nittany Lions score in the bottom of the eighth after Rutgers offense had tied the game. Muller threw one inning allowing two hits, one run and two walks.

As for the Rutgers offense, they continue to struggle at the plate even after coming back from an early deficit. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio had a very productive day at the plate as he went 3-5 with three singles and a run scored.

Junior first baseman Mike Nyisztor went 2-5 with two singles and two RBIs. Outfielder Evan Sleight went 2-4 with a base on ball and third baseman Chris Brito went 2-4 with a RBI single and a walk.