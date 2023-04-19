Rutgers Baseball continues to stay perfect in midweek matchups as they knocked off Monmouth on Wednesday as they are winners of five of their last six games including a series win over Michigan.

Left-hander Justin Sinibaldi got the start for the Scarlet Knights and threw three innings, allowing one hit, no runs, two walks, and two strikeouts. Then Jake Marshall came in relief to earn the victory, also throwing three innings while allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts.

After that Wyatt Parliament also came in relief, going 1.1 innings and allowing one hit, an unearned run, a walk, and a strikeout. Finally John Modugno and Sam Bello combined to earn the final five outs for Rutgers. with Modugno throwing 0.2 innings and Bello recording the final three outs.

Now as for the Scarlet Knights offense, they had a good day at the plate scoring eight runs on nine hits. Third baseman Chris Brito had a big game at the dish, going 3-of-5 with a double, two runs scored, and three RBIs. Star outfielder Ryan Lasko also continued to rake, finishing 2-of-5 with a double and two runs scored. Freshman Hugh Pinkney also chipped in going 2-of-3 with a walk and Danny Melnick went 1-of-3 with an RBI.