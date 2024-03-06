Rutgers Baseball earned another win on Tuesday night as Scarlet Knights they defeated Wagner 7-2 in the program's home opener at Bainton Field. The Scarlet Knights continue to stay hot as they currently boast a 9-2 record this season with eight of the nine wins on the road. However they haven't dominated teams like they might have in the past, but they are still finding different ways to win ballgames so far this year.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jordan Falco got the start for the Scarlet Knights and batted in his first start of the season. The Adelphi transfer threw 4.0 innings allowing one hit, one unearned run, three walks, and five strikeouts. However it was RHP Ben Gorski who his first win of the season coming in for relief. He pitched 2.0 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout and then Rutgers went to a trio of guys in Sam Portnoy, Donovan Zsak, and Sonny Fauci to close it out. At the plate, the Scarlet Knights had some solid production as they scored seven runs on 10 hits. Left fielder Pete Durocher had a big night at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Also star shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as he continues to stay hot offensively. Finally, Trevor Cohen went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Tony Santa Maria went 1-for-2 with one double, two walks, and two RBIs.

