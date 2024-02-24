The Scarlet Knights had a mix of great pitching and hitting on Friday night in the win. Rutgers only used two arms on the mound, while the offense got busy early and often included some of their hitters from the top of the order.

Rutgers Baseball earned another victory on Friday defeating Old Dominion 10-3 in the series opener.

Sophomore RHP Christian Coppola got the start and earned his second victory of the season, pitching 6.0 innings allowing one hit, two runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts.

Jake Marshall came in relief after that, making his second appearance of the season and continues to dominate. The former Le Moyne transfer threw 3.0 innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks, and four strikeouts.

As mentioned before, the Scarlet Knights had a big night at the plate as well, scoring 10 run on 15 total hits. Sophomore outfielder Trevor Cohen had a huge game against the Monarchs on Friday. Cohen went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Outfielder Johnny Volpe continues to impress as well as he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Junior shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and second baseman Cameron Love went 2-for-4 with a base on ball.