Rutgers Baseball got back in the win column on Wednesday after dropping the series finale versus UConn on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Highlanders 8-3 in their final midweek game before heading into Big Ten Conference play. The Scarlet Knights have been outstanding at home so far this season boasting a 6-1 record at Bainton Field along with going 5-2 in midweek games and have a a season record of 18-7 so far.

Junior RHP Jordan Falco got the start for the Scarlet Knights and the Adelphi transfer threw 4.0 innings while allowing four hits, three runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Relief pitcher Ben Gorski got the win in Wednesday's game after an excellent 3.0 innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, and four strikeouts. He now improves to 3-1 on the season. LHPs Joe Mazza and Joey DeChiaro also pitched well in the win. At the plate, the Scarlet Knights’ offense had another productive day scoring eight runs on 14 hits. Second baseman Cameron Love led the way going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. They team also got some key contributions from first baseman Ty Doucette, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks, sophomore catcher Hugh Pinkney went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and RJ Johnson Jr. went 2-for-5 with two base knocks.

WHAT'S NEXT?