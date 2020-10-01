Kerr is listed as a 6-foot-1, 210-pound, right handed pitching prospect and recently was clocked via PerfectGame.Org, throwing his fast ball as fast as 89mph, which currently sits him in the 91st percentile of his recruiting class.

Earlier this week, the Rutgers Baseball program added their sixth verbal commitment in the 2021 class as Bishop Eustace High School (NJ) pitcher Daniel Kerr announced his decision via Instagram.

The South Jersey native spoke with The Knight Report about his decision and why he chose the Scarlet Knights one the likes of programs such as Coastal Carolina, Penn State and others.

“I am very blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Rutgers University,” Kerr told TKR. “I chose Rutgers because I’m only an hour away from home and I’m playing Big Ten baseball, you can’t beat that.”

One of the things that stood out to Kerr, was the message that the staff had for him throughout his entire recruitment.

“The guys at Rutgers basically just told me that they think I can help the team a lot,” said Kerr. “They think I can help by becoming a part of a really special program and that we can do some really big things together.”

The 2021 pitcher took a trip up to Piscataway on his own dime recently as the dead period is still in effect. Kerr went on to tell TKR about what he saw and what stood out about his visit.

“I visited the campus back on September 13th,” he said. “They have a beautiful campus and nice facilities. I found out that they have 24-hour access to the training facility next door and I’m really excited to train there with the guys in the winter.”

Kerr is now the sixth verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights 2021 class, joining the likes of fellow pitchers Matthew Rowe (RHP), Andrew Tofolo (RHP), as well as position players Jason Shockley (C), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (SS) and Danny Rogers (INF).