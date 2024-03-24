Rutgers Baseball has clinched the series victory over UConn on Saturday following a comfortable 13-6 victory over the Huskies to extend their winning streak to seven.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola got the start and win on Saturday night, throwing 5.2 innings while only allowing three runs, two walks, and six strikeouts.

After that senior RHP Jake Marshall recorded the final 10 outs and picked up his third save of the season. The transfer threw 3.1 innings allowing five hits, three runs, one walk, and five strikeouts.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights’ offense had a big night scoring 13 runs on 14 hits. Leadoff hitter RJ Johnson Jr. stays hot offensively, going 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs, and four walks.

Freshman catcher Jackson Natili also pitched in as he went 3-for-5, hitting a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Outfielder Trevor Cohen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and Cameron Love went 2-for-5 with an RBI double.