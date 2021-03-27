SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Wereski threw seven innings allowing four hits, no runs, no walks and eight strikeouts while throwing 92 pitches. Wereski improves his season stats with a 1.44 ERA. Another left-hander came in the bottom of the eighth to replace Wereski.

The Scarlet Knights had another great outing from their graduate transfer Ben Wereski. The Columbia transfer dominated once again but the bullpen blew the lead and the game in the bottom of the ninth. Purdue scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth which included the three-run walk off home run by Mason Garve.

Purdue scores seven runs in the bottom of the ninth, capped by a three-run homer. #RBaseball #TCD pic.twitter.com/gHIFpxJXqs

Dale Stanavich came in the game and battles during his entire outing. Stanavich threw 1.1 innings allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) no walks and two strikeouts. Rutgers closer Brian Fitzpatrick came in the bottom of the ninth with the loaded to close the game.

Fitzpatrick was unable to score the final two outs he needed as he allowed three hits, four runs (none earned) and hit a batter as Purdue pulled off the incredible comeback. Fitzpatrick picked up his first loss of the season.

The Rutgers offense didn’t have a great game but they have one big inning that scored all of the Scarlet Knights runs. In the top of the seven, Rutgers scored all four runs on three runs and a walk.

Third baseman Chris Brito continues to stay hot as he had a huge impact on this game. Brito went 2-4 including a three-run double down the right field line. Mike Nyisztor went 3-3 with a walk and run scored.

Catcher Sam Owens made his season debut as he went 1-3 with an infield single up the middle. Shortstop Cameron Love went 1-3 with a RBI single and walk. Richie Schiekofer and Josh Rodriguez both went 1-5 with singles.

What’s next?

It will be a Sunday afternoon rubber match for the series win. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have right-handed pitcher Brent Teller on the mound. Teller has a 0-2 record with a 6.39 ERA.

The Purdue Boilermakers will have right-handed pitcher Jett Jackson as they look to get their first series win of the season. Jackson has a 0-2 record with a 7.45 ERA. First pitch is at 1:02 pm EST.

