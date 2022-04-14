Rutgers Baseball beats Penn upping winning streak to 12 straight
Rutgers Baseball kept their winning streak alive on Wednesday with a gusty 8-4 win over the Penn Quakers. The win marked their second midweek victory of the week as the Scarlet Knights improved their record to 27-6.
The Rutgers offense got things going early on, but stalled for a bit until they got a clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh. On top of that, the Scarlet Knights pitching staff did a very good job against a very talented Quakers offense.
This win will do a lot for the Rutgers Baseball program as this is their first Quad 1 win of the season. Now their strength of schedule is one of the weakest in the country, but this win against a Top 40 RPI team should prove to the college baseball world that the Scarlet Knights are legit.
Fifth-year senior Kyle Muller got the start for the Scarlet Knights and was solid until the fifth inning, where he got into some trouble. Muller threw 4.1 innings allowing three hits, three runs, no walks and two strikeouts on the day.
Redshirt-junior Nate McLain came in and was able to pick up his first win of the season as he pitched 1.1 innings only allowing one hit and no runs. Garrett French, Sam Bello and Ben Gorski all threw one inning each as they helped secure the win for Rutgers.
On offense, the Scarlet Knights had another good day at the plate as they scored eight runs on thirteen hits. Right fielder Richie Schiekofer led the way, going 2-for-4 with a RBI triple and three runs scored.
Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer also had a big game at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with a walk and a RBI. Also the Scarlet Knights got solid at bats from Jordan Sweeney who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Chris Brito went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
WHAT'S NEXT??
Rutgers will have a day to rest before welcoming the Indiana Hoosiers to town for a three game series inside of Bainton Field. First pitch on Friday is set to take place at 2:00pm EST.
