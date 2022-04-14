Rutgers Baseball beats Penn, upping winning streak to 12 straight

Rutgers Baseball kept their winning streak alive on Wednesday with a gusty 8-4 win over the Penn Quakers. The win marked their second midweek victory of the week as the Scarlet Knights improved their record to 27-6.

The Rutgers offense got things going early on, but stalled for a bit until they got a clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh. On top of that, the Scarlet Knights pitching staff did a very good job against a very talented Quakers offense.

This win will do a lot for the Rutgers Baseball program as this is their first Quad 1 win of the season. Now their strength of schedule is one of the weakest in the country, but this win against a Top 40 RPI team should prove to the college baseball world that the Scarlet Knights are legit.