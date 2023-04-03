Right-handed pitcher Jake Marshall got the start for the Scarlet Knights, but struggled with command only doing limited the damage in his outing. He threw 3.2 innings allowing four hits, two runs, five walks, and four strikeouts.

Rutgers Baseball picked up their first Big Ten win of the 2023 season defeating Michigan State on Sunday by a final score of 10-5.

RHP Ben Gorski came out of the bullpen for Marshall and pitched well, going 2.2 innings while only allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Gorski also earned his first win on the season.

Southpaw reliever Joe Mazza came in relief for Gorski, but he didn’t have his best outing, throwing 1.2 innings allowing four hits, three runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Garrett French pitched in the ninth and recorded a 1-2-3 inning to secure the series finale victory.

The Scarlet Knights offense had a good day at the plate as they scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Star outfielder Evan Sleight had a monster game going 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Sleight leads the Scarlet Knights in homers this season.

Shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer also went 2-for-4 in the series finale with a solo home run to lead the bottom of the sixth. First baseman Jordan Sweeney also launched a solo home run in the win.