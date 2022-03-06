Rutgers Baseball annihilates Richmond on Saturday, 21-3

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had their most lopsided win of the season against the Richmond Spiders. The Scarlet Knights offense blew up as they completely destroyed Richmond 21-3 on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights offense hit seven doubles and three home runs in the win. Rutgers also improved to 8-1 on the season which makes it their best start to a season for since the 1962 season.

Graduate transfer right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights. The Seton Hill transfer pitched six innings allowing five hits, no runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi pitched two innings allowing two hits, one run, one walk and two strikeouts. Freshman Matt Rowe and southpaw Jared Bellissimo recorded the final three outs getting Rutgers their eighth win of the season.

The Rutgers offense had an excellent game after only scoring once last game against William & Mary. The Scarlet Knights scored a season-high 21 runs on eighteen hits. Catcher Nick Cimillo had a big game as he went 3-4 with three doubles, and a walk.

First baseman Jordan Sweeney had his best game of the season as he went 2-5 with his home run of the season and a double. Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria was Rutgers leadoff hitter thus game and 1-4 with a solo home run, walk and three runs scored.

Former Virginia transfer Evan Sleight continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-4 with a RBI single and two runs scored. Freshmen Josh Kuroda-Grauer hit his first home run and Jason Shockley went 1-2 with a two-run double coming off the bench.