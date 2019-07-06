News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers already forming relationship with 2022 DB Kane

Ozkcymkhtwvhk2wd512n
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Blair Academy (NJ) 2020 defensive back Sanoussi Kane recently committed to Purdue over the likes of Rutgers and Vanderbilt, but the Scarlet Knights staff is off to a head start with his younger bro...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}