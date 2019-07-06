Rutgers already forming relationship with 2022 DB Kane
Blair Academy (NJ) 2020 defensive back Sanoussi Kane recently committed to Purdue over the likes of Rutgers and Vanderbilt, but the Scarlet Knights staff is off to a head start with his younger bro...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news