Rutgers bolstered its Class of 2018 yesterday afternoon when Highland Regional (Blackwood, NJ) offensive lineman Liam Flite committed as a preferred walk-on.



“I committed to Coach [AJ] Blazek after deciding this was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Flite to Scarlet Nation. “He was very excited and just talking to him added to my already overwhelming excitement.”

Over the last few months, Flite took the time to evaluate his options as he visited a number or programs across the region.

“To be able to play football at such a high level as well as earn an engineering degree from a prestigious academic school is unbelievable,” he said. “I’ve visited multiple other schools (mostly Ivy and Patriot League schools) and out of all of them Rutgers felt the most like home.

“The passion that Coach Blazek has for his players and the school and the passion the players give in return are unmatched and this was too great an opportunity to pass up.”

With the decision out of the way, Flite is going to focus on finishing his senior season and being preparing for the collegiate game.

“I’m going to continue to workout and finish up my senior year,” he said. “I’ll arrive to Rutgers in early summer and being working out with the team then.

“I look forward to getting on campus and pushing my teammates so we can all be a better unit.”

When asked what is Rutgers getting in the 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect, Flite said, “They are getting someone who’s extremely driven. I could’ve taken the easy route by going to a less demanding program or choosing a lesser major but because I’m choosing to challenge myself I think it shows that I’m a serious competitor in the classroom and on the field.”