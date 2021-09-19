Rutgers 2022 PWO commit Patel sees program trending upward
Rutgers so far has just one preferred walk-on in the 2022 cycle in South Brunswick (NJ) kicker Jai Patel.The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder made four trips to Piscataway during the summer, he was at the pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news