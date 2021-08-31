Rutgers 2022 LB pledge Anthony Johnson wins season opener in Piscataway
One of head coach Greg Schiano’s big wins in the 2022 cycle was Neumann Goretti (PA) linebacker Anthony Johnson.He was the first of seven Rivals four-star prospects to commit to Rutgers in this cyc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news