The Rutgers football team continues to get beat on the ground week in and week out and Saturday against Illinois was no different.

It might have worse however.

Illinois rushed 43 times for 330 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns. Running back Reggie Corbin had 11 carries for 137 yards and a score, running back Mike Epstein had nine rushes for 63 yards and a score, and quarterback A.J. Bush got in the action with 18 attempts for 116 yards, and two more scores.

One of Bush’s touchdowns went for 73 yards while Corbin and Epstein both recorded 41-yard touchdowns. Illinois had nine runs that went for 10-plus yards including four over 40.

As it stands, Rutgers sits 104th in the county having given up 434.5 yards per game including 229 on the ground (117th in the nation). After six games, that’s the main concern for defensive coordinator Jay Niemann.

“Front and center right now is run defense and it ties into giving up big plays. ...The problem is never the same from game to game or play to play. It’s a different guy, position, or a call perhaps, or technique. There’s no one thing that continues to jump out or one person. In one word, we have to play more consistent. It’s our job to get that stopped,” Niemann said.

The Illini tallied 419 yards of offense -- 207 of them came on four runs. Besides the four long touchdowns, Corbin had a 52-yard run as well.

“You look at defensively, we played 62 snaps in that game and in those 62 snaps, we gave up 419 yards. The unfortunate thing, 207 of them came on four plays. Still, it's four plays that you can't have, but four plays. Each play was a different individual. Each play was a different issue. Two of those four plays we had a couple missed tackles on. Two of them were mental errors or just a lack of discipline of staying where they are supposed to stay. When you get those things fixed, the results of the game or the production in the game looks completely different,” head coach Chris Ash said.

“But we have to coach things better. We've got to play things better, and we have to continue to find a way to get that done because it's a recurring problem. Again, if it was one individual, one unit, it would be a lot easier to fix, but it's not, and we'll continue to try to get it to where it needs to get. We'll continue to try to get it to where it needs to get.”

Too many times this season the Scarlet Knights have had opportunities to wrap up a ball carried behind the line of the scrimmage only to miss a tackle. Too many times this season the defensive line hasn’t been able to generate pressure. Too many times this season the players over pursued and didn’t contain and the ball carrier made a cutback and was off to the races.

All of those things happened on Saturday.

“Again, when you look at the runs, like I just told you, there for four of them in the game. Two of them, we would have had them stopped behind the line of scrimmage if we would have tackled better. We had a long run that broke out early in the first quarter, running wide zone to the boundary. We were slanting into the boundary at cut back. We had two defenders that over-pursued the ball when it cut back; it got out the gate,” Ash said.

“Another one, quarterback scrambled for 41 yards. We had a corner blitz on -- had a corner hit the quarterback. Didn't make the tackle. Could have been a potential eight-yard loss and he got away. We can't do those things and play good defense. The third one it was a long one, nose guard jumped out of a gap. You have to have a soul slid wall. You have to have gap integrity. Guys have to be in the right spots. He jumped out of a gap. That's a discipline thing. That's a guy that's pressing too much to make a play. We can't do those things.”