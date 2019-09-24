Our latest episode is out. Since no one really wants to read a long description, here's a rapid fire breakdown of the episode: Butch/Lyle Jones, Fake Vlad on Art Sitkowski's improvement, punching and electrocution celebrations, going for it (or not) on 4th down, how bad is losing to this BC team, should fans be more frustrated with Ash or Hobbs, Greg Schiano, a song on Greg Schiano (you'll want to hear this), a special film review, and, of course, our gambling picks for week 5 in the league where they play...for no pay.

