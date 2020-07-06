TheKnightReport - RUScrewPod: The Shorts Were Too Baggy

We had a really fun conversation with Hamady N'Diaye in this episode. The interview starts at the 25:34 mark. We had some of our usual nonsense in the beginning if you enjoy that stuff too. Hamady discussed what he's doing now overseas playing professional basketball, his most notable and fun memories at Rutgers, his favorite opponents to play against, his wardrobe, team struggles, his journey to America, love for the fans and much more.

This episode has a similar feel to when we had Savon Huggins on where we didn't know what to expect from the guest and it turned out they could carry an entire episode.